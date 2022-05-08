Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vaxart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vaxart by 539.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 414,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vaxart by 1,668.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 405,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vaxart by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $450.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.67. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Vaxart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.