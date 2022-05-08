Alps Advisors Inc. Has $980,000 Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.