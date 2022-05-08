Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of COMPASS Pathways at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $8.30 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways Profile (Get Rating)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.