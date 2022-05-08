Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 12,209 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Gold Fields Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.