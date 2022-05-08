Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,423 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.65. Navient Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.80.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

