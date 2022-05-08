Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 99,794 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,794 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

