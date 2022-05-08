Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Merus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS opened at $17.92 on Friday. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 135.65%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

