alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.42) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of AOX stock opened at €13.50 ($14.21) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($12.36) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($16.04). The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.83.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

