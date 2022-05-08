alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.42) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of AOX stock opened at €13.50 ($14.21) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($12.36) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($16.04). The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.83.
alstria office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
