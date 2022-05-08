Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,512,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

