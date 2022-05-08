American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 131,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.28.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.