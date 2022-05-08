Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

COLD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.23. 1,683,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,119. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.58, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

