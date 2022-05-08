AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $187.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $159.01 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

