AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,274 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.