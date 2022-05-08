Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,525,000 after purchasing an additional 136,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $156.13. 2,710,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.