Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 5,555 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 61,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 4,002,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.21) to €31.00 ($32.63) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.84) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($54.21) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

