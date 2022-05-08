Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 594.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 275,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.80. 4,701,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

