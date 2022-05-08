Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.53% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 320,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 361,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,062. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

