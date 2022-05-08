Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $37.73 Million Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,616 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 3.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.77% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $37,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after buying an additional 788,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

