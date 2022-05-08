Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond makes up approximately 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,963,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,944. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.