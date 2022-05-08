Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $411,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 22,973,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,499,172. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

