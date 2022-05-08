Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. 4,569,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,170. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

