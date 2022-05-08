Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,731 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

SEA stock traded down $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,516,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,909. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.