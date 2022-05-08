Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 5,314 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 213,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 145,403 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.59 on Friday, hitting $90.05. 18,568,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,862,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

