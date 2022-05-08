Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Takes $258,000 Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.26. 59,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

