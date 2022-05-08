Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. 2,114,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,442. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $202.84. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

