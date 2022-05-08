Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $33.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.29 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Stephens dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $127.04 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.