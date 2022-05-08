Analysts Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Flex posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FLEX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $16.95. 6,033,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

