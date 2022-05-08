Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.03 Million

Brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to report sales of $145.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.39 million and the lowest is $84.90 million. International Seaways posted sales of $46.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 213.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $535.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $651.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $599.24 million, with estimates ranging from $499.24 million to $670.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSW. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -7.87%.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $73,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

