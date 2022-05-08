Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.64. SP Plus reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 67.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 652,774 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 11.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 138,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SP Plus by 267.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in SP Plus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 91,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

