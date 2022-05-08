Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.05 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

UNM traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

