Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Arlo Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARLO opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

