Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.