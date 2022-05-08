Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.03 Million

Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will report $55.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Impinj posted sales of $47.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $229.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.05 million to $233.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $283.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.09 million to $286.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. 249,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,569. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $655,723.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,979 shares of company stock worth $4,864,559 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Impinj by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 484,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.