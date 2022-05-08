Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $1.07. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 423,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,608. The stock has a market cap of $898.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 150,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $4,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042,058 shares in the company, valued at $83,352,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 886,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,373. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

