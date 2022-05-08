Analysts Expect Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) to Post $1.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinetik’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Kinetik posted earnings of $3.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinetik.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinetik stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.59. 76,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,304. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.98. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

