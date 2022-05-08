Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.23. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 4,991,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

