Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.68 Million

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) to report sales of $91.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.18 million to $92.06 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $82.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $370.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $373.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $416.91 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $423.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 74.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.