Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMG. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

