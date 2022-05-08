Analysts Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,998,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $182.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,316. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.04. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $170.44 and a 52 week high of $279.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.