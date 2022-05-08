Analysts Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Target Price at $34.81

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.81.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

AR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. 7,016,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

