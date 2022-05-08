Analysts Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Target Price at $6.33

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($6.95) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

