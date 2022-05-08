Analysts Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Target Price at $3.45

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 835.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,183,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 1,949,657 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

