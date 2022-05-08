Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price at $37.93

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,853,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

