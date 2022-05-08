Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 5,702.71

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,702.71 ($71.24).
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($81.20) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($69.33) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($70.46) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.37), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($484,465.68).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.89) dividend. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.
About Intertek Group (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Articles
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.