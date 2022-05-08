Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 5,702.71

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,702.71 ($71.24).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($81.20) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($69.33) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($70.46) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.37), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($484,465.68).

Intertek Group stock traded down GBX 239 ($2.99) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,923 ($61.50). 349,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,095.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,260.54. The company has a market cap of £7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,703 ($58.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,178 ($77.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.89) dividend. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

