Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Price Target at $30.67

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,127,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,526,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

