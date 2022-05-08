Analysts Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target at $38.13

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Renault from €62.00 ($65.26) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Renault from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Renault from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Renault from €40.00 ($42.11) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

RNLSY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. 83,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

