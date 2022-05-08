Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) PT at C$27.35

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.44. 1,779,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,111. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.10. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

