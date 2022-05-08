Analyzing Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) & Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) and Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Microwave Filter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -160.21% -148.99% Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crown ElectroKinetics and Microwave Filter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 312.62%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Microwave Filter.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Microwave Filter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 149.66 -$40.76 million ($3.03) -0.34 Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Microwave Filter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Microwave Filter on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

