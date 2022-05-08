Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BUD opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
