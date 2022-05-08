AnimalGo Price Tops $0.0342 on Top Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $33.09 million and approximately $686,181.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,513.17 or 0.99970126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029362 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

